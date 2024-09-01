ADVERTISEMENT

Call for unified Mass to mark eight-day lent from September 1

Published - September 01, 2024 01:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Synod member bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church must come forward to mark the beginning of the eight-day Lent on Sunday with a concelebrated unified Mass at St. Mary’s Basilica, Ernakulam, the seat of the Church.

By celebrating the unified Mass, the bishops can set the process in motion for adoption of the synod-prescribed unified Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, said a group calling itself Alamaya Sabdam, voice of the laity.

The unified Mass celebration will also end the dispute over Mass liturgy in the archdiocese, said group spokespersons Biju Paul Nettikkadan and Davis Chooramana in a statement on Saturday. The concelebrated unified Mass will also be a strong message of unity in the Church, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US