GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call for unified Mass to mark eight-day lent from September 1

Published - September 01, 2024 01:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Synod member bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church must come forward to mark the beginning of the eight-day Lent on Sunday with a concelebrated unified Mass at St. Mary’s Basilica, Ernakulam, the seat of the Church.

By celebrating the unified Mass, the bishops can set the process in motion for adoption of the synod-prescribed unified Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, said a group calling itself Alamaya Sabdam, voice of the laity.

The unified Mass celebration will also end the dispute over Mass liturgy in the archdiocese, said group spokespersons Biju Paul Nettikkadan and Davis Chooramana in a statement on Saturday. The concelebrated unified Mass will also be a strong message of unity in the Church, they added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.