Call for scientific probe into endosulfan issue

People of Kasaragod are facing a stigma caused by an anti-endosulfan campaign unsupported by any comprehensive scientific inquiry, says the Endosulfan Apamana Vimochana Samithi (EAVS) that staged a march to the Collectorate here on Thursday.

The EAVS, a local forum that seeks to free the district from the stigma caused by what it calls the ‘endosulfan myth’, submitted a memorandum to District Collector D. Sajith Kumar after the march demanding a detailed inquiry to bring out the truth about the endosulfan issue and re-examination of the list of enrolled endosulfan victims based on scientific facts. It said that no efforts had been taken to probe the issue and compare the percentage of the diseases in the endosulfan-sprayed area with the same type of diseases prevalent in other parts of the State.

Statistical data

Inaugurating the march, K.M. Sreekumar, Professor and Head (Agricultural Entomology) at Kerala Agricultural University’s College of Agricultural at Padannakkad here, said the statistical data of the disability census showed that the percentage of disability per 1,000 people in Wayanad was more than that in Kasaragod. An epidemiological study done by the Department of Community Medicine of the Kozhikode Government Medical College in 2010 showed that there was not much difference in the morbidity rate between the endosulfan-exposed area and non-exposed area.

When contacted, Dr. Sreekumar, who co-authored the scientific paper titled ‘Whither science on the endosulfan issue?’, told The Hindu that the quantity of endosulfan used in paddy fields of Kuttanad and tea gardens in southern parts of the State was far higher than that used in cashew plantations in Kasaragod.

As many as 6,793 patients affected by 300 types of diseases were classified as those hit by endosulfan spraying, he said adding the list shows that even common ailments were classified as endosulfan-related.

“This is the first time in the history of the world that all diseases in a region are classified as caused by a chemical pesticide,” he said adding that doctors who enrol patients with common diseases as endosulfan victims were working against medical ethics.

₹184 crore spent

The EAVS said that ₹184 crore had already been spent for the supposed victims of endosulfan. A Vigilance probe had found that many ineligible people had been enrolled in the victim list, it said adding that anti-endosulfan campaigners were resorting to agitational tactics to force the government to conduct more medical camps and enrol more people in the list.

EAVS president M. Gangadharan Nair presided. Its secretary P. Chandu Nair and treasurers C. Padmanabhan were among those who led the march.