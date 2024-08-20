ADVERTISEMENT

Call for protest against ‘exploitation of women’ in Malayalam film Industry

Published - August 20, 2024 09:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Annie Raja, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, has called for protest against the deplorable working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry, as exposed by the Hema Committee report released on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Ms. Raja expressed outrage over the incidents revealed in the report, saying that they questioned the dignity of women in the State. She demanded that the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act be strictly implemented at all workplaces, and that the police take suo motu cognisance of the findings of the panel.

Hema Committee report published: A timeline of events in the Kerala actor sexual assault case

Ms. Raja demanded that the identities of the 15 persons named in the report be revealed, saying that it was important to hold them accountable.

She also demanded that all loans availed by the survivors of the Chooralmala landslides from various financial institutions, including nationalised banks, be written off. She said her organisation would launch agitations if financial institutions failed to change their attitude towards the public.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US