Call for protest against ‘exploitation of women’ in Malayalam film Industry

Published - August 20, 2024 09:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Annie Raja, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, has called for protest against the deplorable working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry, as exposed by the Hema Committee report released on Monday.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Ms. Raja expressed outrage over the incidents revealed in the report, saying that they questioned the dignity of women in the State. She demanded that the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act be strictly implemented at all workplaces, and that the police take suo motu cognisance of the findings of the panel.

Hema Committee report published: A timeline of events in the Kerala actor sexual assault case

Ms. Raja demanded that the identities of the 15 persons named in the report be revealed, saying that it was important to hold them accountable.

She also demanded that all loans availed by the survivors of the Chooralmala landslides from various financial institutions, including nationalised banks, be written off. She said her organisation would launch agitations if financial institutions failed to change their attitude towards the public.

