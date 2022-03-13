Call for professionals take lead to protect secular values

Professional Students Global Conference in Thrissur concludes

The 26th PROFCON (Professional Students Global Conference) that concluded at Perumbilavu in Thrissur on Sunday called for the professionals to take a lead role in protecting the democratic and secular values of the country.

The three-day meet was orginised by the Wisdom Islamic Students Organisation. In all, 17 papers were presented and four open forums were held in 33 sessions organised at two venues.

“At a time when religious polarisation and attack on democratic values have been increasing, it is the duty of the professionals to take efforts to check such vicious moves,” the meet noted. Campuses must organise movements against fascism, it added.