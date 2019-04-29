Call for policy revisions to spur State’s reconstruction

Former bureaucrat L. Radhakrishnan has advocated a mid-course correction in the famed Kerala model of development while reconstructing the State economy in the aftermath of the floods.

The former Additional Chief Secretary was delivering the inaugural address at a seminar organised by the Public Policy Research Institute (PPRI) here on Friday on ‘Society, polity and economy of Kerala: Shifting paradigm after flood’.

He stressed on the need for robust and consensual policies for the future on the avenues of employment, education, environment protection and climate change, energy, health care and land utilisation. These policies must be effective in resolving problems without social and political rifts, which have often impeded project implementation in the State.

“The considerable resistance offered by the civil society to change, coupled with the vested interests of various sections including political parties, have often reduced governance to a fire-fighting exercise. Under the circumstances, bold policies were required to ensure that the reconstruction process is not a restoration of status quo ante and replication of past assets, but upgradation of infrastructure,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

He proposed a significant revision of policies on land utilisation and development, scientific watershed and water body management, solid waste disposal, afforestation in catchment areas and river banks, and desilting of dams. He also called for facilitating targeted assistance to the worst-hit families through a single-window approach, possibly by assigning officials for groups of beneficiaries.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also raised caution about a scenario wherein the current demographic advantage could become a huge liability for the State.

Re-skilling drive

To circumvent the problem, he suggested an intensive re-skilling drive for evolving a knowledge-based economy along with a world-class hub for tourism, relevant education, healthcare, ICT and other knowledge-based businesses with an environment that is conducive for investment and growth.

Delivering the presidential address, PPRI director Jose Jacob said the State was in the midst of “consistently deteriorating” financial scenario that could have serious repercussions in the job sector.

The crisis could impact the disbursal of salaries and pensions. Coupled with the fall in employment opportunities in the Middle East, the situation posed a serious threat for the State’s development.

S. Irudaya Rajan of the Centre for Development Studies and PPRI registrar P.S. Sreekumar were among those who spoke on the occasion.