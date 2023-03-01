ADVERTISEMENT

Call for police to be more effective in providing women legal protection

March 01, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The police should become more proactive in taking steps to provide legal protection to women, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a one-day gender awareness seminar organised by the commission for civil police officers, commission’s panel lawyers, and Women and Child Development department counsellors.

Ms. Satheedevi said laws were often amended to ensure women’s safety and prevent their exploitation and discrimination. This made it necessary for the police to have a clear understanding of the new amendments to laws and for them to work in a manner that women benefit from the laws to protect them.

Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji spoke on ‘Gender justice and Constitution’ and Kochi city Commissioner of Police K. Sethu Raman on ‘Gender awareness in police’.

Commission member Indira Raveendran presided. Additional Director General of Prosecution Gracious Kuriakose, commission member V.R. Mahilamani and director P.B. Rajeev.

The commission is organising the gender awareness seminar on a regional basis—one each for Kozhikode, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram. The seminar on Wednesday was the second in the series. The third will be held in Kozhikode on March 7.

