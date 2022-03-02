Call for online transfers, postings in Animal Husbandry Department

Virtual mechanism brings transparency: veterinary officers

Government veterinary officers have sought urgent steps for establishing an online mechanism for carrying out postings and transfers in the State Animal Husbandry department.

An online system would usher in much-needed transparency and clarity in the exercise, and help boost the morale of the staff of the service-oriented government department, they say.

The department has around 1,650 officers, including 1,159 veterinary surgeons and other senior staff of the ranks of assistant directors, deputy directors, joint directors and additional directors. The Kerala Government Veterinary Officers Association (KGVOA) noted that the delay in implementation is in spite of a government order requiring all department heads to create the electronic database and implement transfers and postings online.

The KGVOA has submitted memorandums raising the demand to Animal Husbandry director A. Kowsigan and secretary Tinku Biswal. The officers' association also brought the matter to the notice of Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani. According to the KGVOA, the department is yet to prepare an electronic database of the employees.

''The matter of online transfers came up in the State Assembly on February 22 where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave a written reply saying that it has been made compulsory in departments,'' said Dr. Dilip Chandran, president, KGVOA.

''At present, there is a lack of transparency regarding the criteria for transfers and postings. A transparent online mechanism will help curb any irregularities in the process and avoid complaints,'' he said.

According to the Chief Minister's reply, the said government order was issued on February 25, 2017. The Chief Minister added that the office of the Director, Health Service, had introduced online transfers. Eighteen other departments/government institutions were in the process of doing so. The Animal Husbandry department, however, does not find a mention on this list.

''We have apprised the Animal Husbandry Minister and the secretary and the director of the Animal Husbandry department of the situation. We hope that the system will be in place this year,'' said Dr. Chandran.