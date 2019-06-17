Call for legislation to protect doctors at work places

The Government of India should bring in an appropriate legislation to ensure adequate protection to doctors and other healthcare professionals at their work places, Roy Abraham Kallivayalil, Secretary General of the World Psychiatric Association and former national vice-president of Indian Medical Association, has said.

Dr Kallivayalil was inaugurating a protest march of doctors in Thiruvalla on Monday, organised by the IMA in solidarity with the striking junior doctors in West Bengal.

According to him, doctors and other healthcare professionals should be provided with a safe working environment lest they will not be able to attend emergency and risky cases.

Dr Kallivayalil said the heinous attack on two junior doctors in Kolkata by the kin of a patient, alleging medical negligence, was highly deplorable and a shame on India.

The brutal attack on the doctors was demoralising, leaving the India’s public health sector highly insecure, he alleged.

Dr Kallivayalil said doctors and other healthcare professionals should get adequate protection even in a war zone.

R.N.Sharma, renowned physician, delivered the keynote address at the protest meet .

Dr Prasad Cheeramattom; IMA office-bearer; Dr Suma Prasad, Dr T.P.Thankappan, Pushpagiri Medical Colelge principal; Cherian Polachirackal, municipal chairman; M.P.Gopalakrishnan, opposition leader at the municipal council, and Varghese Mammen, Kerala Congress(M) leader, also spoke at the meet.

Services hit

Healthcare services in hosptials and clinics in Pathanamthitta district was affected as doctors struck work for two hours on Monday, expressing solidarity with the medical fraternity in West Bengal.

In Kottayam

Staff Reporter writes from Kottayam:

Medical services in all the government and private hospitals across the district were affected following a 24-hour nationwide strike of doctors on Monday.

Doctors belonging to all professional associations, dental clinics and private clinics as well as house surgeons, medical post graduates and residents stayed away from work and all hospital services, except services to the emergency wing, labour rooms and intensive care units, were affected. All the scheduled surgeries except emergency cases were postponed in the Medical College, Kottayam. As part of the strike, doctors organised a protest march and meeting in Kottayam under the aegis of IMA, which commenced from IMA office at Good Shepherd Road and culminated in front of the district Collectorate.