ADVERTISEMENT

Call for internal complaints committees at all educational institutions

May 23, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - Kozhikode

Several complaints about workplace harassment and domestic violence were brought up at the adalat

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi has called upon the government to ensure that internal complaints committees are activated at all educational institutions before the commencement of the new academic year. She was speaking after an adalat of the commission in Kozhikode on Monday.

Several complaints about workplace harassment and domestic violence were brought up at the adalat. Ms. Sathidevi said there should be a permanent counselling mechanism under every local body and called for police intervention to prevent problems caused by use of alcohol and drug abuse in residential areas.

She condemned the situation where aged parents had to approach court to get their property back from their children after the latter ill-treated them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 68 complaints were taken up at the adalat, of which 11 were resolved while one was handed over to the vigilance committee. The report of the internal complaints committee was sought in one case, while 49 were set aside for the next adalat.

Commission members Indira Raveendran and P. Kunhayisha were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US