Call for integrated coastal development measures based on IIT study  

December 27, 2022 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The 20-km stretch between Vypeen and Munambam that is prone to sea erosion requires a detailed survey of its ocean-floor depth before the authorities venture into shore protection works, according to an expert panel from IIT-Madras that was tasked with conducting the study by the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) that integrates development activities in Kerala’s coastal areas to accelerate the development of fisher community.

The mission was funded by the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) headed by the Chief Minister. The authorities should do a detailed bathymetry (measurement of depth of water) study, which will analyse underwater variations in the sea-floor relief, while charting major construction projects to contain coastal erosion in the region. The stretch requires an integrated coastal development approach by constructing groynes, offshore breakwaters and strengthening of existing seawalls, while leaving certain sections in their present state, it says.

The study further suggests creation of three fisherfolk villages along the region that covers six panchayats. Further, the fishing months can be doubled from the present four months a year, if safe grounding facilities with groynes in the prescribed angles are built. Coastal conservation warrants a comprehensive investigative study at all sites to ensure the geo-technical stability of the proposed structures, pointed out IIT-M professors V. Sundar and S.A. Sannasiraj, who led the three-year study which was formally released on Tuesday. The team also employed wave analysis and prediction of sand movement methods.

There should be a “meticulous and continuous monitoring” of the shoreline changes. Any major deviations from the equilibrium will have to be brought to the notice of the IIT, said Prof. Sundar in his 30-minute power-point presentation at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in the presence of Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Vypeen MLA K.N. Unnikrishnan, former Minister S. Sharma, and KSCADC managing director Sheik Pareeth.

The project is estimated to cost around ₹300 crore, and the report has come out suitably ahead of the preparations for the 2023-24 budget, Mr. Rajeeve said, adding that seawalls at Chellanam were being built in a time-bound manner. Its second phase will begin shortly.

Quoting the IIT report, Mr. Pareeth said four locations, including Cherai and Kuzhuppilly, would be beautified after readying offshore breakwater projects to check sea erosion. This will be done by employing geotubes.

The IIT-M panel was entrusted with the study with the objective of investigating the shoreline erosion rate along the 20-km stretch along the Vypeen area through satellite imageries over the past two decades. The team was also assigned to study, among others, the annual wave climate off the Vypeen coastal stretches through detailed numerical modelling, validated through measurements off the Kochi coast.