Call for inquiry against SFI leader for flouting attendance norms

Published - September 12, 2024 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Save University Campaign Committee petitioned Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to institute a probe into the alleged violation of attendance norms that enabled Students Federation of India (SFI) State secretary P.M. Arsho to advance in the course he has been pursuing.

Mr. Arsho, who has been pursuing an integrated postgraduate programme in archaeology and material cultural studies at Maharaja’s College, has been accused of bypassing rules to gain admission to the seventh semester.

The petitioners alleged the SFI leader had only 10% attendance, despite there being a requirement of 75% attendance in the fifth and sixth semesters. Besides, he had not appeared for the sixth semester examination. The norms required 120 credits to qualify for the seventh semester. They also urged the Governor to adopt disciplinary action against the college principal in view of the purported violations.

