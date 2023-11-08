Call for inclusion of price variation clause in contracts

November 08, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - KOCHI

The government must include the price variation clause in contracts for all public works, irrespective of the contract amount and the time given for completion. This is important since it follows the 2018 Delhi Schedule of Rates (DSR), while the cost of raw materials increased manifold during the past years, the Kerala Government Contractors’ Association has said.

“This clause is presently available only for big projects, even though post-tender hike in rates of raw materials is very common. The inclusion of the price variation clause gains relevance since government agencies stopped supplying many of the raw materials over the years, and contractors are vulnerable to price fluctuation in the open market,” said Varghese Kannampilly, president of the association.

He explained how the market price of a barrel of bitumen was approximately ₹10,000, while contractors were given only ₹6,500 as per the DSR. Similarly, there is an approximately ₹20 difference in the price of steel per kg and over ₹100 for a packet of cement. It is noteworthy that contractors in Delhi are paid as per rates that were prevalent in 2022. The government must implement this rate in Kerala as well. It must also take steps to ensure availability of quality raw materials for constructing roads, bridges, and allied structures at reasonable cost, he said.

The Association has, in addition, been demanding ushering in of climate-resilient methods of road construction by improvising their design and revising the cost estimate.

On cases of contractors being “unilaterally” blacklisted in case they defaulted in the execution of a project, Mr. Kannampilly said it was unjust. “This is because such contractors who are barred from bidding for works for five years would not be able to renew their licence, thus ending up in debt trap,” he added.

