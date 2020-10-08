Call for ‘generational shift’ in IUML

‘More youth representation in legislative bodies will bring in fresh views’

There may be no clamour in the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for more representation in the legislative spheres. But strong sentiments within the Muslim Youth League (MYL) against the party leadership's reluctance to set in motion the 'much needed generational shift' in the party are likely to be articulated more strongly now.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and MLA K.M. Shaji's recent appeal for more representation for party youth leaders in the Assembly and Parliament reflected those sentiments. The MLA, who represents the Azhikode Assembly constituency in Kannur for the second term, has publicly pitched for the youth leadership of the party. More youth representation in legislative bodies would bring in fresh views and opinions, he said.

He has urged the IUML leadership to extend the three-term limit set by the party for party candidates in local body elections to party leaders contesting in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

“Fresh views and thoughts are indispensable for a democratic system to be energetic and without the presence of youth leaders who are better informed on issues concerning, say, education and entrepreneurship, legislative discussions risk being run off the mill,” Mr. Shaji told The Hindu when contacted on Thursday.

Clarifying his stand, he said that the three-term limit set for elected party members in the local bodies could be made applicable to incumbent IUML MLAs and MPs. There should be initiatives in the party to ensure generational renewal, he said.

Mr. Shaji’s call, according to IUML circles, will kick off debates within the party and is likely to serve as an impetus for the MYL to mount pressure on the party leadership to field more youth leaders in the next Assembly elections. The IUML, which has strong electoral base in the Malabar region, is the second largest party in the United Democratic Front led by the Congress. A section of the MYL leadership feels that the Congress has ensured adequate representation to young faces in the Assembly.

The MLA is seen as giving voice to the resentment among MYL leaders. The feeling within the youth wing of the party is that even those who had ascended to the top rung on the party ladder after their election to legislative bodies during their young age are not prepared to offer the same electoral prospects to young leaders.