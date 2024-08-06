Call for early warning systems to reduce impact of natural disasters

In the wake of the devastating floods and landslides in Wayanad, there are mounting calls for formulating appropriate policies, strategies and action plans to reduce natural calamities in future and to mitigate their potential impacts.

Advanced early warning systems are the need of the hour to reduce the risks associated with natural disasters. “Unorganised planning, illegal constructions, unscientific tourism practices and change in the plantation systems have led to the catastrophic tragedy. Appropriate extension programmes are required to create awareness among the potential stakeholders,” according to T.P. Sethumadhavan, former Director, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, and Consultant, World Bank.

Better management

“At a time when digitalization, information and communication facilities have been widely used across the country, timely percolation of accurate information to the people living in disaster-prone areas will reduce the impact of calamities. Early warning signals can minimise the extent of tragedies. Artificial intelligence, sensor-based Internet of Things, geographic information systems and GPS have to be effectively used for this purpose. Voice and text based mobile messages can be disseminated among mobile phone users,” he noted.

“To mitigate the impact of natural disasters, local body representatives, people residing near ecologically fragile areas, farmers, students and public require appropriate capacity building and skill development programmes. Especially on use of appropriate technologies and management measures to address the issues, ” he said.

The ecologically fragile regions in Western Ghats require appropriate planning based on agriculture, livelihoods and construction. Scientific land use patterns are required. During my tenure in Wayanad, I noticed that local bodies were permitting high-rise buildings and resorts in disaster prone areas,” Dr. Sethumadhavan noted.

Part of curricula

He called for introduction of climate and disaster mitigation in curricula for schools, colleges and higher education institutions. Appropriate policy decisions on Centre-State joint ventures, compensation packages and amendment on climate mitigation policies are required. Location specific land use pattern, water, agriculture and wildlife management including restricted tourism activities may help reduce such incidents.

Dr. Sethumadhavan also stressed the need for multidisciplinary research programmes to address the crisis in Wayanad. “Departments of Local Self-Government, Public Works, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Health, Social Welfare, Industry and Disaster Management must work strategically through stakeholder-based approach to address the issues of rehabilitation,’ he pointed out.

