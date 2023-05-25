ADVERTISEMENT

Call for change in societal attitude towards victims of violence

May 25, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

(From left) Former DGP P.M. Nair, Justice Devan Ramachandran, and District Collector N.S.K. Umesh at the inauguration of VISWAS-India and VISWAS Ernakulam Chapter in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Referring to people who were left traumatised by brutal or untoward incidents as victims is akin to re-traumatising them, according to speakers at a function organised here on Thursday as part of the inauguration of VISWAS-India, an NGO.

They sought a change in societal attitude towards such people who faced considerable stigma. Many, including survivors of cases charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, are thus forced to live within four walls, while the accused roam around freely.

The NGO that takes up the cause of people who fall prey to crimes, misuse of power, and denial of rights stands for Victims Information Sensitisation Welfare and Assistance Society and hence the name VISWAS. Its Ernakulam chapter too has been formed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Devan Ramachandran, former DGP P.M. Nair, who also served as the nodal officer of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman and secretary general of the NGO P. Premnath were among those who spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US