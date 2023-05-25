Call for change in societal attitude towards victims of violence

May 25, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Referring to people who were left traumatised by brutal or untoward incidents as victims is akin to re-traumatising them, according to speakers at a function organised here on Thursday as part of the inauguration of VISWAS-India, an NGO.

They sought a change in societal attitude towards such people who faced considerable stigma. Many, including survivors of cases charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, are thus forced to live within four walls, while the accused roam around freely.

The NGO that takes up the cause of people who fall prey to crimes, misuse of power, and denial of rights stands for Victims Information Sensitisation Welfare and Assistance Society and hence the name VISWAS. Its Ernakulam chapter too has been formed.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, former DGP P.M. Nair, who also served as the nodal officer of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman and secretary general of the NGO P. Premnath were among those who spoke.