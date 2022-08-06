Kerala

Call for campaign to promote organ donation

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram August 06, 2022 21:01 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 21:01 IST

Minister for Local Self-Government M.V. Govindan has called for a renewed campaign to create better public awareness about organ donation with the help of youth and voluntary organisations.

Inaugurating a week-long programme organised by Kimshealth to observe the World Organ Donation Day, he said,  “There are efforts to trigger malicious campaigns against organ donation. But we must convince the people that organ donation is a humanitarian gesture that improves social well being.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Families and relatives of deceased organ donors were honoured at the function titled ‘Randamoozham’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In his presidential address, chairman and managing director, Kimshealth, Dr. M.I. Sahadulla said it was important for the government and the private sector to join hands to ensure hassle-free procedures for organ donation.

Dr. G. Vijayaraghavan, vice chairman, Kimshealth, and Dr. Praveen Muralidharan, Medical Superintendent and Senior Consultant, Department of Nephrology, were among those who spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...