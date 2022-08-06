Call for campaign to promote organ donation

Week-long programme organised for World Organ Donation Day

Minister for Local Self-Government M.V. Govindan has called for a renewed campaign to create better public awareness about organ donation with the help of youth and voluntary organisations.

Inaugurating a week-long programme organised by Kimshealth to observe the World Organ Donation Day, he said, “There are efforts to trigger malicious campaigns against organ donation. But we must convince the people that organ donation is a humanitarian gesture that improves social well being.”

Families and relatives of deceased organ donors were honoured at the function titled ‘Randamoozham’.

In his presidential address, chairman and managing director, Kimshealth, Dr. M.I. Sahadulla said it was important for the government and the private sector to join hands to ensure hassle-free procedures for organ donation.

Dr. G. Vijayaraghavan, vice chairman, Kimshealth, and Dr. Praveen Muralidharan, Medical Superintendent and Senior Consultant, Department of Nephrology, were among those who spoke.