Call for better coordination among neighbouring States to tackle communicable diseases

February 20, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A meeting of health officials from the neighbouring States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the Union Territory of Mahe on Monday proposed steps to cooperate with each other in the control and containment of communicable diseases.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George who inaugurated the meeting stressed the need for Health departments in adjoining States to join hands to prevent disease outbreak and control its spread. She called for better data sharing between States, early warning of outbreaks, preparation of strategic action plans and containment and quarantine measures, especially in the light of spurt in communicable diseases and neglected tropical diseases.

Ms. George said the experience of the States in handling tuberculosis, malaria, H1N1 and COVID-19 was instructive in disease management. She observed that inter-State cooperation was particularly relevant for Kerala in view of the heavy dependence on cross-border traffic and trade of vegetables, poultry and livestock.

She said the States would find it imperative to draw lessons from cooperation in public health issues. “Despite the impressive performance of south-Indian States in handling epidemics, there are emerging challenges that call for better cooperation,” said the Minister.

Mrinmayi Joshi, State Director, National Health Mission; P. Sampath, State surveillance officer, Tamil Nadu; Ramesh K. Kaulgad, State surveillance officer, Karnataka; Mohammed Isaq Shameer, senior medical Officer, Mahe; Sakeena, Additional Health Director; district medical officers and surveillance officers of border districts participated in the meeting.