Call for a Unified Devaswom Act in State

Malabar Devaswom staff to stage protest on Thursday

A joint action committee of temple employees in Malabar will stage a protest in front of the Malabar Devaswom Board (MDB) office here on Thursday to press for demands, including the implementation of a Unified Devaswom Act in the State.

Committee convener V.V. Sreenivasan said on Tuesday that the protest was planned to mark the 28th anniversary of the Kerala High Court verdict directing the State government to address the plight of temple employees in Malabar. The government is still going by the Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act to govern temples under the MDB, he said.

Mr. Sreenivasan alleged that the government had ignored the High Court verdict and protests by temple employees. It has also not effected even a nominal increase in wages, he said.