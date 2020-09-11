Call centre for elderly opened

A call centre has been opened exclusively for elderly persons in Thrissur to provide them with more care and consideration in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
The objective of the Senior Citizen Welfare Call Centre is to ensure food, medicines, rest and treatment for elderly persons and to expand the functions of the district-level senior citizen welfare cell.
District Collector S. Shanavas on Friday inaugurated the call centre opened at the Government Higher Secondary School, Ayyanthole.
The call centre with District Social Justice Officer as nodal officer will function in two shifts with 10 volunteers in each shift. The volunteers include teachers, ICDS supervisors, anganwadi workers, MSW students, voluntary organizations and Kudumbashree workers.
The project is part of the State government’s reverse quarantine programme. People can contact the Senior Citizen Call centre on 0487-2224050.
