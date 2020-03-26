Call 1906 for LPG emergency, says IOC

Amid the lockdown on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no cause for panic as far as cooking gas supply is concerned. In case of any emergency, customers could call the emergency cell number 1906, said the Indian Oil Corporation in a statement here on Thursday.

There was a dip in demand for petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel after the closure of airports. The IOC has rearranged its refining operations in keeping with the market situation and the refining operations would move in tandem with the withdrawal of the lockdown. All arrangements are in place to meet any rise in demand for LPG. In keeping with the situation, LPG production had been increased.

The oil company has also made arrangements to ensure the safety of workers at its oil outlets. Arrangements are also in place to ensure the movement of fuel lorries and the customers need not worry about any shortage, the statement said.