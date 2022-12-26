ADVERTISEMENT

Calicut varsity’s ITSR to offer new courses

December 26, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode

New courses will be offered at Calicut University’s Institute of Tribal Studies and Research (ITSR) at Chethalayam in Wayanad. A release said on Monday that the construction of the men’s hostel would be speeded up. This was decided at a meeting of the governing council of the institute. People’s representatives who attended the meeting said efforts would be made to get approval for a ₹100-crore proposal submitted to the Union government for ITSR’s development. University officials and Syndicate members were present.

