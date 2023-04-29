Calicut varsity Vice Chancellor proposes to appoint assistant professor as Russian and Comparative Literature HoD

April 29, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj has proposed to appoint K. Divya, assistant professor, Russian and Comparative Literature, as the head of the department.

This comes against the backdrop of the Save University Campaign Committee approaching Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan and the Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, claiming that Ms. Divya was being denied the post despite her seniority and eligibility as she was a Dalit.

According to rules, if there are no professors or associate professors in a department, the senior most assistant professor may submit an application to become its head. Though Ms. Divya applied for the job, the Syndicate decided to take disciplinary action against her, pointing out that her move violated the rules. This decision was dropped later. The Syndicate also decided to amend its statute to have five-year service mandatory to apply for the post. R.V.M. Divakaran, professor of Malayalam department, was given additional charge of Russian and Comparative Literature department.

The commission has sought an explanation from the university based on the complaint by the committee. An order issued by the Vice-Chancellor on April 28 said that Mr. Divakaran had sought to be relieved from the post to focus more on academic work. Thus, Ms. Divya was proposed to be appointed to the post, pending approval of the Syndicate.