Calicut varsity union polls on March 15

February 13, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut will hold the university students’ union polls for 2022-23 on March 15. University union councillors elected from affiliated colleges are eligible to vote in the election. Detailed notification is available on the university website. ADVERTISEMENT

