Calicut varsity to wait longer for new VC

Looks like it will take some more time for Calicut University to get a new Vice Chancellor. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the varsity, is learnt to have decided to reconstitute the three-member search committee that will shortlist applicants for the post.

The panel formed earlier had been unable to submit a list of applicants to the Governor and its tenure ended on November 15. Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Kerala Planning Board vice-chairman V.K. Ramachandran and Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar were its members.

While Mr. Jose was the State government nominee, Mr. Ramachandran and Mr. Kumar were the nominees of the Calicut University Senate and the University Grants Commission (UGC), respectively.

The Governor has now asked the university registrar to propose a new person to the search panel as the Senate nominee. A special meeting is expected to be held on December 10 for the purpose.

Three more months

Now, the UGC and the State government will also have to pick their nominees to the panel. If it happens by December mid-week, it will take another three more months for the selection process to be completed.

New applications will have to be called for the Vice Chancellor’s post, and an interview with shortlisted candidates will have to be held, before submitting a list to the Governor. If the selection process gets delayed, the appointment will take more time. Sources said that the varsity would get a new Vice Chancellor only ahead of the next academic year.

Tenure

The tenure of the search panel is three months and the previous panel had been given one more month.

It had chosen five applicants for an interview scheduled at Thiruvananthapuram on November 12.

Mr. Kumar, however, could not make it in the wake of the student unrest on JNU campus and the interview had to be called off.

Meanwhile, the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor K. Mohammed Basheer ended on November 20 and V. Anil Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, was given the additional charge.