ADVERTISEMENT

Calicut varsity to use own funds to clear pending bills worth ₹10.8 crore

April 20, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Calicut has decided to utilise ₹10.8 crore from its own funds to clear bills related to construction works, purchases, and other projects under the State Plan Grant 2022-23 as the government has not released funds for the purpose.

This was decided at a meeting of the Syndicate held recently. The payment for 72 work bills submitted to the Finance department by March 31 this year for 2022-23 could not be released owing to lack of government funds. A meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor decided to place the issue before the Syndicate, which approved the use of its own funds to clear the bills. This was on condition that the amount should be recovered from the next instalment of the Plan grant from the government.

However, a section of Syndicate members have expressed concern over the decision. They pointed out that the university’s own funds were used for projects related to students and for pension benefits of former employees. Utilising the amount was likely to affect the affairs of both pensioners and students, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US