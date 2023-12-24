ADVERTISEMENT

Calicut varsity to start music centre

December 24, 2023 02:53 am | Updated 02:53 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Calicut will start a music training centre on its campus.

This was decided at a Syndicate meeting held on Saturday. A release said that the decision was taken in view of the high number of students from Malabar joining music courses. The centre would focus on Hindustani music.

Meanwhile, the university also decided to resume the distribution of merit scholarships given to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students. The application criteria for the scholarships would be changed too. Earlier, they were given based on Plus Two and degree marks. From now on, the scholarships would be given based on the first semester marks in UG and PG courses.

