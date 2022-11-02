Calicut varsity to reconstitute Boards of Studies

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
November 02, 2022 19:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Calicut has decided to reconstitute its Board of Studies in various academic disciplines. This was decided at a Syndicate meeting held on the campus on Wednesday. Syndicate member M. Manoharan will head a sub-committe for the purpose.

The Syndicate rejected a demand from the Malappuram district panchayat to hand over its land to set up an animal birth control centre there. Participants at the meeting said the campus land would not be given away for non-academic purposes.

The Syndicate decided to cancel the affiliation of Nucleus Arts and Science College, Pattambi, and Royal Arts and Science College, Thrithala, both in Palakkad district. A district-level inspection committee had given a proposal for cancellation. Meanwhile, temporary affiliation will be given to programmes in self-financing colleges that have already got administrative approval and no-objection certificate from the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As much as 10% of seats in B.Ed courses will be allotted for economically weaker sections, following a Kerala High Court verdict.

A special Syndicate meeting has been proposed at the university’s John Matthai Centre, Aranattukara, Thrissur, this month. The plan is to develop the campus, which now has a department of Economics and the School of Drama, as a full-time residential campus offering high quality education. A campus day celebration too will be held. The university will felicitate affiliated colleges that have secured good grading by the University Grants Commission’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It is learnt that the university has decided to replace P. Sivadasan, Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, with Jose T. Puthur, who is at present the head of the department of Botany.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app