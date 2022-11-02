Calicut varsity to reconstitute Boards of Studies

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Calicut has decided to reconstitute its Board of Studies in various academic disciplines. This was decided at a Syndicate meeting held on the campus on Wednesday. Syndicate member M. Manoharan will head a sub-committe for the purpose.

The Syndicate rejected a demand from the Malappuram district panchayat to hand over its land to set up an animal birth control centre there. Participants at the meeting said the campus land would not be given away for non-academic purposes.

The Syndicate decided to cancel the affiliation of Nucleus Arts and Science College, Pattambi, and Royal Arts and Science College, Thrithala, both in Palakkad district. A district-level inspection committee had given a proposal for cancellation. Meanwhile, temporary affiliation will be given to programmes in self-financing colleges that have already got administrative approval and no-objection certificate from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

As much as 10% of seats in B.Ed courses will be allotted for economically weaker sections, following a Kerala High Court verdict.

A special Syndicate meeting has been proposed at the university’s John Matthai Centre, Aranattukara, Thrissur, this month. The plan is to develop the campus, which now has a department of Economics and the School of Drama, as a full-time residential campus offering high quality education. A campus day celebration too will be held. The university will felicitate affiliated colleges that have secured good grading by the University Grants Commission’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

It is learnt that the university has decided to replace P. Sivadasan, Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, with Jose T. Puthur, who is at present the head of the department of Botany.