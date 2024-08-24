Calicut varsity to organise event to give away postgraduate degree certificates

The University of Calicut is planning to organise an event on its campus to hand over postgraduate degree certificates to students.

This follows similar events held in five districts under the university’s jurisdiction to give away undergraduate degree certificates. The former Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj presented the students with the certificates. The proposal to have a ‘PG ceremony’ was mooted at a recent meeting of the Syndicate sub-committee on exams. There was a demand from the parents as well.

Meanwhile, the university has decided to directly provide certificates and mark lists to those who have lost them in the landslides in Wayanad, at an event on August 30. This is being done for free. A three-member panel has been set up to create a blueprint for the exams for four-year undergraduate programmes, evaluation of answer scripts and their re-evaluation. K. Pradeep Kumar, P.P. Pradyumnan, and P. Sushanth will be its members.

