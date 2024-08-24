ADVERTISEMENT

Calicut varsity to organise event to give away postgraduate degree certificates

Published - August 24, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Calicut is planning to organise an event on its campus to hand over postgraduate degree certificates to students.

This follows similar events held in five districts under the university’s jurisdiction to give away undergraduate degree certificates. The former Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj presented the students with the certificates. The proposal to have a ‘PG ceremony’ was mooted at a recent meeting of the Syndicate sub-committee on exams. There was a demand from the parents as well.

Meanwhile, the university has decided to directly provide certificates and mark lists to those who have lost them in the landslides in Wayanad, at an event on August 30. This is being done for free. A three-member panel has been set up to create a blueprint for the exams for four-year undergraduate programmes, evaluation of answer scripts and their re-evaluation. K. Pradeep Kumar, P.P. Pradyumnan, and P. Sushanth will be its members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US