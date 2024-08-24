GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Calicut varsity to organise event to give away postgraduate degree certificates

Published - August 24, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Calicut is planning to organise an event on its campus to hand over postgraduate degree certificates to students.

This follows similar events held in five districts under the university’s jurisdiction to give away undergraduate degree certificates. The former Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj presented the students with the certificates. The proposal to have a ‘PG ceremony’ was mooted at a recent meeting of the Syndicate sub-committee on exams. There was a demand from the parents as well.

Meanwhile, the university has decided to directly provide certificates and mark lists to those who have lost them in the landslides in Wayanad, at an event on August 30. This is being done for free. A three-member panel has been set up to create a blueprint for the exams for four-year undergraduate programmes, evaluation of answer scripts and their re-evaluation. K. Pradeep Kumar, P.P. Pradyumnan, and P. Sushanth will be its members.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.