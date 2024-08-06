Calicut varsity to issue documents lost in Wayanad landslides for free

The University of Calicut has decided to urgently provide certificates, mark lists, and other documents to those who lost them in the recent landslides in Wayanad.

This was decided at a meeting of the Syndicate held on the university campus on August 6. Official procedures would not be followed for releasing these documents and no fees would be charged.

The university had taken a similar decision in 2018 to help those affected by the floods. The Syndicate also decided to arrange land near the NCC office on the campus for a radar station to help weather forecast. This is based on a request from the Malappuram district administration. The university set up a Syndicate sub-committee led by P. Sushanth to look into the demand to resume distance education courses.

Meanwhile, a protest march was taken out to the university by the Save Malabar Higher Education Forum with the demand. Functionaries of the forum held discussions with the Syndicate members in the presence of P. Raveendran, Vice-Chancellor. Mr. Raveendran said that the Syndicate sub-committee would meet on August 12.