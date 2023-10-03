HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Calicut varsity to impose fine on examiners for lapses in evaluation

October 03, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Calicut has decided to impose a fine on the additional examiner and the chief examiner if differences in marks are found during the scrutiny or re-evaluation of answer scripts after publication of exam results.

Official sources said on Tuesday that it was part of the steps being taken by the university’s Pareeksha Bhavan to improve the quality of evaluation of answer scripts.

The Syndicate standing committee on exams had on April 12 proposed the imposition of a fine of ₹2,000 on the chief examiner and ₹3,000 on the additional examiner if differences in marks were found in the scrutiny of answer scripts after the results were published. If the difference in marks is 30% or above after the final re-evaluation of the answer scripts, explanation would be sought from the chief examiner and additional examiner. If the Vice-Chancellor finds the explanation not satisfactory, a fine of ₹2,000 will be imposed on the chief examiner and ₹3,000 on the additional examiner.

The proposals were discussed and ratified at the Syndicate meeting held on August 26. The university issued an official order on October 3 to implement the proposals.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.