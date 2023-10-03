Calicut varsity to impose fine on examiners for lapses in evaluation

October 03, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has decided to impose a fine on the additional examiner and the chief examiner if differences in marks are found during the scrutiny or re-evaluation of answer scripts after publication of exam results.

Official sources said on Tuesday that it was part of the steps being taken by the university’s Pareeksha Bhavan to improve the quality of evaluation of answer scripts.

The Syndicate standing committee on exams had on April 12 proposed the imposition of a fine of ₹2,000 on the chief examiner and ₹3,000 on the additional examiner if differences in marks were found in the scrutiny of answer scripts after the results were published. If the difference in marks is 30% or above after the final re-evaluation of the answer scripts, explanation would be sought from the chief examiner and additional examiner. If the Vice-Chancellor finds the explanation not satisfactory, a fine of ₹2,000 will be imposed on the chief examiner and ₹3,000 on the additional examiner.

The proposals were discussed and ratified at the Syndicate meeting held on August 26. The university issued an official order on October 3 to implement the proposals.