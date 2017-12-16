Calicut varsity to host VCs’ meet

Calicut University will host a two-day conference of Vice Chancellors of southern States organised by the Association of Indian Universities from December 18.
K. Mohammed Basheer, Vice Chancellor of the university, told the media here on Saturday that the meeting would discuss the role of digitalisation in the functioning of universities. P. Sathasivam, Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the universities, will inaugurate the conference. Education Minister C. Ravindranath will be present.
Dr. Basheer said the Governor would inaugurate the renovated Senate House and release a special issue of University News, a journal brought out by the association. There would be discussions on the challenges before raising the standards of universities and the rating of universities and their accreditation, he said.
