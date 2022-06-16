Calicut varsity to hold exams for Lakshadweep students

June 16, 2022 19:43 IST

Island administration yet to pay ₹2.5-crore dues

The University of Calicut has decided to conduct exams for students at the study centres in Lakshadweep even though the administration there owes around ₹2.5 crore to the institution.

According to sources, students at the study centres were worried as the exams for fourth semester postgraduate courses, the practical exams for final semester M.Sc. (Aquaculture) and final semester B.Sc. (Aquaculture) courses, related academic projects, and viva voce exams are yet to be held. There was uncertainty over practical exams for third semester and final semester B.Ed courses too.

A senior official at the university told The Hindu on Thursday that the exams would be held soon, and that the registration link would be available in the coming days. The students had been asked to remit fees, he added.

The crisis began after the island administration decided to snap its decade-old ties with the university in November 2021 and inked a pact with Pondichery University for the various courses offered at the study centres in Lakshadweep. Earlier, the University of Calicut was deputing teachers to and conducting exams at the study centres at Androth, Kadmat, and Kavaratti. The expense for these were borne by the island administration. When the decision to ink a deal with Pondichery University was taken, the administration owed around ₹4.5 crore to the university for the exams held and on teachers’ salaries. The administration reportedly paid ₹2 crore to the University of Calicut in instalments. It is learnt that the rest of the amount is still due to be paid.

The Parent-teacher association of the College of Education, Kadmat, had written to the Assistant Registrar expressing its concerns over the delay in conducting the exams. In the letter, PTA vice president M. Ahamed said “the commission” of teachers for evaluating the third semester practical examination was yet to finalise a date for its visit to the island. As a result, students who wish to attend interviews for higher studies in other national universities are left in the lurch. There are 46 students at the centre. Mr. Ahamed pointed out that second year B.Ed students had completed their fourth semester by June 6. They were supposed to register for their exams by that date as per the notification issued by the university.