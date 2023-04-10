Calicut varsity to have new boards of studies soon

April 10, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

New boards of studies on various subjects may soon come into effect in the University of Calicut.

A Syndicate meeting held in March had authorised Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj to nominate chairpersons for the 95 boards, based on a report submitted by a Syndicate sub-committee led by M. Manoharan.

Mr. Jayaraj told The Hindu on Monday that the boards in 91 subjects had been reconstituted and chairpersons nominated. Their names, addresses, and designations are being verified. Orders for the purpose would be issued in the next two days, he added. The boards will have around 1,000 academics as members, who are involved in major works such as revision of syllabus.

This comes against the backdrop of allegations by United Democratic Front-aligned Syndicate members that there had been inordinate delay in the reconstitution of boards, and that unqualified people had been chosen. It was pointed out that the delay might hit academic works such as syllabus revision.

P. Rasheed Ahammed, a UDF-aligned member, also said that efforts had been made to include industrialists close to politicians in the Syndicate as members of the boards. This was in the guise of a direction from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council to have representatives from the industry in them. Mr. Ahammed alleged that people without proper academic qualifications had found their way into the list.

Among the other members, who were chosen from government and aided colleges, academics who were not experts in relevant subjects had become heads of certain subjects, Mr. Ahammed alleged. Eight persons without a PhD degree have become heads of boards that take decisions on research works. Mr. Ahammed contended that a section of teachers’ organisations had opposed it.

He claimed that the effort was to please teachers in aided and government colleges who were also voters in the upcoming Senate elections. Of the 80-odd elected Senate members, 56 are from constituencies represented by teachers in the university, and those in aided and government colleges, apart from college principals.