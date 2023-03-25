Calicut varsity to engage emeritus professors soon

March 25, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut is planning to engage senior academics as professors emeritus in various subjects. Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj is expected to take a final call on the modalities of the proposal.

Professor emeritus is a title given to academics with extraordinary scholarship, who remain active in universities even after their retirement. An expert committee consisting of Syndicate members M.M. Narayanan and M. Manoharan, C. Naseema, senior professor, department of Education, and Abraham Joseph, professor, department of Chemistry, was recently set up to chalk out the modalities of appointment in line with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Mr. Manoharan was named the committee’s convener. The committee held a meeting on February 27 and approved a draft of the guidelines of appointment, which was placed before the Syndicate meeting held on March 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faculty members at the level of professors in universities, constituent and affiliated colleges, deemed-to-be universities having valid accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, institutions fully funded by the Central or State governments and empowered to award degrees, and institutions of national importance can be considered for the post. The maximum age limit is 67. They will have a tenure of up to three years or the age of 70, whichever is earlier. The guidelines for appointment say that the purpose of the research scheme under the emeritus fellowship is to “provide opportunities to superannuated or retired faculty members who already obtained or are under consideration of financial help for research from an approved funding agency to pursue research in their areas in any department under the university”.

The university will not have any financial commitment under the scheme. The Syndicate has now asked the Vice Chancellor to modify the modalities, if required.