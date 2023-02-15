Calicut varsity to amend statute to make five-year service mandatory for HoD post

February 15, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut will amend its statute to make five-year service mandatory for assistant professors to become heads of departments (HoDs) of various subjects on the campus.

This was decided at a Syndicate meeting held on Tuesday. According to sources, the university had earlier rejected the application of K. Divya, Assistant Professor, department of Russian and Comparative Literature, for the post of HoD. A Syndicate meeting held in December last had made the five-year service mandatory as well. However, later it was pointed out that it was against the provisions in the university statute. On Tuesday, the Syndicate decided to amend the statute to make its decision legal.

Other decisions

The university’s Centre for Computer Science and Information Technology at Muttil in Wayanad will continue to function for another academic year. It was earlier decided to close down the centre because of shortage of students and shift them to the Perambra centre. However, Rahul Gandhi, MP, and T. Siddique, MLA, requested the authorities to drop the plan. Pro Vice-Chancellor M. Nasser will hold talks with the MLA on a proposal to renovate the centre. The Syndicate also decided to hand over work on the new academic block to Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.