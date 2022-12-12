Calicut varsity submits documents to NCTE for restoration of approval for teacher education centres

December 12, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut is learnt to have submitted documents related to the facilities, land area, and details of permanent teachers at its 11 teacher education centres to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for restoration of their recognition.

According to sources, this follows an order from the Kerala High Court where the university had filed a petition. The southern regional committee of the NCTE had in 2021 cancelled the recognition of the centres with retrospective effect from 2014. Though the university appealed against this decision, it was dismissed by the appellate authority. The court reportedly directed the NCTE authorities to inspect the centres before taking a final decision on restoring the approval. Subsequently, the NCTE served a notice on the university seeking documents to prove their case.

A senior university official told The Hindu on Monday that the council might send a special team to inspect the facilities at the centres after verifying the documents. He said the court had allowed the university to continue running the centres. The centres that lost recognition are at Chakkittapara, Kallayi, and Vadakara in Kozhikode, Manjeri and Malappuram in Malappuram, Valappad, Aranattukara, and Chalakudy in Thrissur, Sulthan Bathery and Kaniyambetta in Wayanad, and Koduvayoor in Palakkad. Of these, only the Chalakudy centre does not have its own building and land. It is learnt that the authorities are planning to taken land on lease and construct a building there.