Calicut varsity signs MoU with Posts dept. for delivery of answer scripts

Special Correspondent June 21, 2022 19:05 IST

In first phase, B.Ed answer scripts to be sent from exam centres to university campus

The University of Calicut and the Department of Posts have inked a pact for the delivery of answer scripts from examination centres to evaluation centres. A memorandum of understanding was signed for the purpose on Tuesday by university Registrar E.K. Satheesh and V.P. Subrahmanyan, Division Superintendent, Manjeri, India Post. In the first phase, the answer scripts of the B.Ed exams to be held in August will be parcelled from the exam centres in five districts to the university campus. The staff in exam centres and the university Pareeksha Bhavan will be trained for the safe exchange of the answer scripts. University officials said in a release that answer scripts could be directly sent from exam centres to the evaluation centres later on when bar coding system comes into effect. The effort would be to avoid any delay in declaring results after the exams. It would also help reduce the workload of Pareeksha Bhavan staff and depute them for other services, the release added.



