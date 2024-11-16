 />
Calicut varsity Senate approves 29,972 degrees

A total of 17,563 postgraduate degrees, 12,319 undergraduate degrees, and 90 PhDs were approved in the Senate meeting

Published - November 16, 2024 08:06 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

A special Senate meeting of the University of Calicut held on the campus on Saturday (November 16) approved 29,972 degrees.

Senior Syndicate member Kavumbayi Balakrishnan presided over the meeting in the absence of Vice-Chancellor P. Raveendran. Those approved included 17,563 postgraduate degrees, 12,319 undergraduate degrees, and 90 PhDs.

Meanwhile, members of the Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association staged a protest during the meeting against the move to hand over the Kerala Resources for Education Administration and Planning project under the Kerala State Higher Education Council to a Maharashtra-based private company and the decision to hike the fees for four-year undergraduate courses. Members such as V.M. Chacko, P. Sulfi, E. Sreelatha, G. Sunil Kumar, R. Jayakumar, and Manoj Mathews demanded that the decisions be cancelled. They pointed out that no discussions had been held in the Senate before taking such important decisions concerning the privacy of students.

