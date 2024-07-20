ADVERTISEMENT

Calicut varsity Senate amends regulations for four-year undergraduate courses

Published - July 20, 2024 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Senate of the University of Calicut has reportedly brought in amendments to regulations for the four-year undergraduate programmes, which were launched this year.

The Senate meeting was held on July 20 (Saturday). According to sources, reservations have been introduced for students who reach the seventh semester of courses. V.M. Chacko, member, pointed out that any changes to the regulations should be discussed first in the academic council, where they were formulated. Only later should they be placed in the Senate, he said. It was pointed out that some amendments to the rules, including the university taking over the responsibility of conducting a centralised exam time-table, were brought to the Senate before discussing them in the council.

Vice-Chancellor P. Raveendran said anomalies in the regulations could be discussed in the academic council if they were submitted in writing. This was Mr. Raveendran’s first Senate meeting after he took charge as V-C recently.

Mr. Raveendran later said at a press meet that the founding day celebrations of the university would be held at the EMS seminar complex on the campus at Tenhipalam on July 23. Sister Beena Jose, principal, Vimala College, Thrissur, and M.B. Gopalakrishnan, professor, commerce and management, Marthoma College, Chungathara, Malappuram, were chosen for awards in memory of M.M. Gani, the first V-C of the varsity, he added.

