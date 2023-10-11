ADVERTISEMENT

Calicut varsity publishes re-evaluation results in 22 working days

October 11, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Calicut has published the results of the re-evaluation of answer scripts of final semester postgraduate courses in just 22 working days.

According to a release on Wednesday, the answer scripts were stored in the automatic storage and retrieval system which is part of the Centre for Exam Automation and Management (CEAM) at the university. The CEAM involves the use of software, equipment, and dedicated staff to speed up the conduct of exams and publishing of their results.

The release said the exam results of PG courses could be published in 19 days after bar codes were introduced in the answer scripts. The final date for application for re-evaluation of answer scripts was September 11. The re-evaluation process began the next day, and the results of 1,129 students were published on October 11.

