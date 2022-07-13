Kerala

Calicut varsity plans legal action against social media campaign

The Registrar, University of Calicut, is planning to take legal action against a campaign on social media that the Institute of Engineering and Technology under the university is being shifted to Pathanamthitta. A release said on Wednesday that the institute was located on the university’s own land at Kohinoor. There was no official decision to shift it elsewhere.


