Calicut varsity panel submits report on student’s suicide

Kozhikode

18 March 2020 23:39 IST

‘Humanitarian approach missing from college authorities’

A subcommittee of the Calicut University Syndicate has said that the authorities of Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode, should have implemented the regulations related to students’ attendance with a “humanitarian approach”.

The subcommittee submitted its report after probing the suicide of Jaspreet Singh, a third-year student of Economics at the college, at its meeting on Wednesday. Jaspreet was not allowed to write the final-semester exams owing to attendance shortage. The report observed that the redressal mechanism at the college was not effective as the attendance issues of students had not been addressed properly at the department council or staff council. The college management failed to substitute the faculty members who were on leave, leaving the classes free for final-semester students. This caused a lax academic atmosphere in the department. This lapse should be inquired into, the committee said.

The department also imposed maximum lawful punishment to students without looking properly into their circumstances. The Syndicate would instruct college Principals to forward grievances related to attendance shortage in fifth and sixth semesters to the university. Two seats in undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be reserved under the all-India quota to students from other States, the report said.

