Calicut varsity moots branch campus centres abroad

ADVERTISEMENT

A Syndicate sub-committee of the University of Calicut has proposed to start branch campus centres abroad.

According to sources, the plan is to have centres in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Canada, United Kingdom, and some other nations in the European Union. Permission will be sought from the Union and State governments as well as the University Grants Commission (UGC). Earlier, the university had off-campus centres abroad under its School of Distance Education. However, they had to be shut down following a court order.

Also Read Syndicate member decries Calicut varsity order

The sources said that the UGC could permit the university to run its own centres abroad. The university needs to appoint teachers there. Memorandums of Understanding will have to be signed with the respective government agencies.