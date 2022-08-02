Calicut varsity may seek govt. nod for dual degree programme

The first-of-its-kind course in the State

The University of Calicut is likely to seek the State government’s approval for launching dual undergraduate courses this academic year.

If approved, it will be the first-of-its-kind programme in any university in Kerala. It was the University Grants Commission that came up with guidelines which will enable students to pursue two undergraduate courses, even in two completely different streams and in two colleges, at the same time. They can be offline and regular courses as well.

According to sources, the proposal was discussed at a meeting of the steering committee on undergraduate courses of the university held on August 1. The committee that has Syndicate members and educational experts as members is learnt to have given in-principle approval for the idea.

The proposal was given by P. Rasheed Ahammed, Syndicate member. Mr. Ahammed had pointed out that the university statutes and regulations would have to be amended before launching dual undergraduate programmes. Modalities will have to be worked out and admission procedures amended accordingly. He had claimed that it would open up job opportunities for students in the Malabar region. It will be all the more beneficial as the region has fewer number of colleges compared with other parts of the State, he had claimed.

Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj later forwarded the proposal to the steering committee.