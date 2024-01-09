Calicut varsity, Massachusetts University ink MoU

January 09, 2024 07:50 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut and the U.S.-based University of Massachusetts have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for academic and research-related works.

A release said on Monday that the Department of Botany would be covered in the initial phase of the tie-up. Both teachers and research students can make use of the opportunity. In later phases, it would be extended to other departments. Om Parkash Dhankar of the Massachusetts University and E.K. Satheesh, Registrar, Calicut University, signed the MoU. Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj, Syndicate members and other officials were present.