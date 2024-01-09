GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Calicut varsity, Massachusetts University ink MoU

January 09, 2024 07:50 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Calicut and the U.S.-based University of Massachusetts have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for academic and research-related works.

A release said on Monday that the Department of Botany would be covered in the initial phase of the tie-up. Both teachers and research students can make use of the opportunity. In later phases, it would be extended to other departments. Om Parkash Dhankar of the Massachusetts University and E.K. Satheesh, Registrar, Calicut University, signed the MoU. Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj, Syndicate members and other officials were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.